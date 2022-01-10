Officers with LAPD saved the life of a man after the plane he was flying crashed into railroad tracks near Los Angeles.

The pilot had to be pulled from the wreckage and authorities were able to get him out of the plane just seconds before a train smashes through the single-engine plane.

The police officers could see the train rapidly approaching, but it did not stop them from putting themselves in harm's way.

Luckily they were able to extract the pilot from the wreckage prior to the collision.

The pilot of the small plane was the only person on board and he was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

LAPD credits the officers here for saving this man's life because there is no way he could have survived the crash with the train.

Traffic was detoured from the scene and the crash remains under investigation.