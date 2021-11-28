Large Utility Truck Catches Fire in Lafayette

A person who was passing by 2835 Northwest Evangeline Thruway just before 2 o'clock Sunday morning noticed smoke coming from the business and called officials.

Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman and Investigator Alton Trahan says they got to iTA Truck Sales and Services to find the service shop was on fire. A large utility truck that is used to dig power poles was in flames.

Trahan says they were able to control the fire to the point where it did not spread to the office/sales area, but that area did receive some smoke damage.

As far as what caused the fire, Trahan says the investigation continues. They do know the fire started with one of the utility trucks and that fire spread to other vehicles in the shop.

