Powerball Dreaming Continues in Louisiana – No Winner Saturday

No winner in the Powerball drawing for the New Year. That means the jackpot climbs to a minimum of $522 million for the Monday night drawing. This big prize is now at number 18 on our list of the largest lottery jackpots.

Here are the numbers from the Saturday Powerball drawing" 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, with the Powerball of 7.

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:

1. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.

2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions October 2018. There was one winning ticket purchased in South Carolina. The ticket was sold at a KC Mart convenience store in the town of Simpsonville. This is the largest single-ticket jackpot in U.S. history.

3. $1.050 billion ($776.6 million cash) was won by the Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan in January of 2021.

4. $768.4 million, Powerball won by a single ticket in Wisconsin. Cash: $477 million.

5. $758 million, Powerball won August 24, 2018, by Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusets. She chose the lump sum payment of $480 million.

6. $687.8 million, Powerball won Oct. 27, 2018. There were two winning tickets. One in Iowa and another in New York.

7. $699 million, Powerball won on October 4, 2021 in California. The ticket was sold at an Albertson’s grocery store.

8. $656 million, Mega Millions, won March 30, 2012, by three tickets, sold in Maryland, Illinois and Kansas. Cash: $471 million

9. $648 million, Mega Millions, won Dec. 17, 2013, in Georgia and California. Cash: $347.6 million.

10. $590.5 million, Powerball, won May 18, 2013, in Florida. Cash: $370.9 million.

11. $587.5 million, Powerball, won Nov. 28, 2012, by two tickets, sold in Missouri and Arizona. Cash: $384.7 million

12. $564 million, Powerball jackpot was won by one ticket in New Hampshire in the drawing on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

13. $559.7 million Powerball, A single ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH. The winning ticket holder wants to remain anonymous.

14. $545 million dollar Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday night September 25.

15. $543 million Mega Millions. There was one winning ticket sold in California in the July 2018 drawing.

16. $536 million Mega Millions, a single ticket was sold in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

17. $530 million Mega Millions, one winning ticket was sold in California for the June 7, 2019 drawing.

18. $522 million Powerball, no winner on Saturday night January 1, so the jackpot climbs for Monday January 3.

19. $515 million Mega Millions, one ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins this big jackpot on Friday May 21, 2021.

20. $487 million Powerball, winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on July 30, 2016.

