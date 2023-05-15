OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A licensed practicing attorney in St. Landry Parish now finds herself on the other side of the law after a traffic stop turned into a big drug and gun bust of her home in Opelousas.

“On May 12, 2023 narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that Laura Marler was doing more than practicing law," said Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz in a press release. During a traffic stop, Sheriff Guidroz says detectives conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and allegedly found 50 T.H.C. cartridges.

Authorities then went to Marler's home and searched it after detectives say she admitted to having more T.H.C. cartridges there and gave them permission to conduct the search. It was there that detectives say they located the following:

170 additional T.H.C. cartridges

multiple bags containing marijuana

multiple bottles of T.H.C wax

$19,320.00 in US Currency

15 guns including: 4 assault style rifles, 6 shotguns, 4 semi automatic handguns and one .50 caliber black powder rifle

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is valued at $8,800.00.

Marler has been charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges) (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Wax)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Dosed Oral Spray)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Crime or CDS (15 counts)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Marler has since bonded out of the St. Landry Parish Jail after it was set at $90,000.00.

St. Landry Parish Jail St. Landry Parish Jail, Google Street View loading...

The investigation continues as authorities say "further arrests are pending in the near future."

If you have any information about illegal weapon or drug activity you are encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

