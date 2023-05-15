Lawyer From Opelousas, Louisiana, Caught Allegedly Storing Drugs and Guns in Her Home
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A licensed practicing attorney in St. Landry Parish now finds herself on the other side of the law after a traffic stop turned into a big drug and gun bust of her home in Opelousas.
“On May 12, 2023 narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that Laura Marler was doing more than practicing law," said Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz in a press release. During a traffic stop, Sheriff Guidroz says detectives conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and allegedly found 50 T.H.C. cartridges.
Authorities then went to Marler's home and searched it after detectives say she admitted to having more T.H.C. cartridges there and gave them permission to conduct the search. It was there that detectives say they located the following:
- 170 additional T.H.C. cartridges
- multiple bags containing marijuana
- multiple bottles of T.H.C wax
- $19,320.00 in US Currency
- 15 guns including: 4 assault style rifles, 6 shotguns, 4 semi automatic handguns and one .50 caliber black powder rifle
The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is valued at $8,800.00.
Marler has been charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges) (2 counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Wax)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Dosed Oral Spray)
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Crime or CDS (15 counts)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Marler has since bonded out of the St. Landry Parish Jail after it was set at $90,000.00.
The investigation continues as authorities say "further arrests are pending in the near future."
