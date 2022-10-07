LCA Explodes Past Northside to Open District 4-4A Play

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights kicked off their first football game in District 4-4A with a dominating 56-21 victory over the Northside High School Vikings at Viking Stadium on Friday night.

JuJuan Johnson, who went in to the night leading the area in passing yards, put on another aerial show, this time tossing 4 touchdown passes while running for another as he paced a Knight attack that racked up 325 total yards on the night.

The Knights got on the scoreboard first when Johnson hit Trae Grogan for the first of his 2 receiving touchdowns with a 12-yard pass. But Northside answered as Johnathan Bonnette ran it in from 3 yards out and the Vikings tied it up at 7. After Johnson hit Grogan again - this time on a beautiful 65-yard scoring play that was the only play of the drive - LCA blocked a punt after a bad snap slowed Bonnette's attempt to get the ball away. With only 8 yards to pay dirt, TJ Marzell took the ball into the end zone and the Knights found themselves on top 21-7 with nearly two minutes left in the 1st Quarter.

Northside then responded as QB Tommy Thomas ran it in from 22 yards out to cut the LCA lead to 7.

Then that is when the Knights exploded!

A Johnson 12-yard touchdown run, and a pair of 40+ yard touchdown catches from Marzell and Alonzo Ryes put LCA on top 42-14 with 37 seconds left until halftime.

Then, a desperation heave by Thomas landed in the hands of LCA's DJ Hawkins and he raced the other way as the pick-6 put the Knights ahead 49-14.

Two electrifying plays in the 4th Quarter by each team wrapped up the scoring. First, Calvin Parker III ran in a Barry Sanders-esque touchdown as a beautifully executed spin move, his refusal to go down despite being pushed back by the defense, and a scamper across field to find daylight all happened in one sensational play. Then, Thomas responded by launching a pinpoint accurate pass to Joshua Carter that went 65 yards when it was all said and done.

But it wasn't nearly enough for the Vikings as 5-1 LCA finished off the win and now looks ahead to a huge matchup against the undefeated Teurlings Rebets, a game you can hear on both Classic Rock 105.1 FM and Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL on Thursday night. Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call on KFTE while Cavan Bordelon and Scott Brazda will call the action on KPEL.

