Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has released shocking details revealed in video from the domestic incident that led to the shooting of Opelousas, Louisiana, Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc and his wife.

Four law enforcement officers were involved in the incident. Both Leblanc and Opelousas Police Officer Tyrone Abrams have surrendered to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Guidroz says his detectives watched video footage of the December 22, 2023, altercation involving Chief Leblanc, Opelousas Police Officer Savannah Butler, and the chief's wife, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Captain Crystal Leblanc. The video revealed additional evidence that led to the arrest of Officer Abrams.

The detailed account of the content of the video, as per Sheriff Guidroz's press release, is as follows:

Crystal Leblanc was attempting to get Chief Leblanc into her vehicle, so they could seek medical attention for their injuries.

When Chief Leblanc was getting into the vehicle, Savannah Butler pulled him away, and they both went back inside the house.

Crystal Leblanc is then seen getting out of her vehicle and knocking on the door of the home.

Video shows Chief Leblanc telling his wife not to call anyone about the shooting after they both were shot.

Fully aware that both Leblancs were injured, Chief Leblanc never offered his wife assistance, nor did he contact law enforcement or emergency service personnel.

By verbally instructing Crystal Leblanc not to report the incident, Chief Leblanc hindered and delayed notifying law enforcement that a crime may have been committed, which led to the withholding of testimony.

Chief Leblanc failed to perform his duty and deprived Crystal of her right to seek immediate medical attention, knowing that she had a serious bodily injury.

The detailed account of the video continues, showing Officer Adams' involvement in the incident.

Savannah Butler returned home after bringing Chief Leblanc to the hospital.

Abrams got to her house and went inside.

Butler is seen on video wiping the inside of the storm door, while Abrams looks at blood on the carport.

The two have a conversation and Abrams stays at the house for about an hour while Butler cleans blood from the wall and carport.

Abrams had knowledge that removal of the blood evidence would affect a possible criminal proceeding, and he failed to perform his duty to prevent or stop Butler from altering, removing, and destroying blood evidence at a crime scene.

Graig Leblanc turned himself in on Monday, January 29, and is charged with:

1 Count Failure to Seek Assistance (F)

1 Count Obstruction of Justice (F)

1 Count Malfeasance in Office (F)

His was booked and released on $26,000 bond.

Tyrone Abrams surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, January 30, and is charged with:

1 Count Principal to Obstruction of Justice (F)

1 Count Malfeasance in Office (F)

Abrams also bonded out at $10,000.

Both Crystal Leblanc and Savannah Butler are on administrative leave from their respective departments.

