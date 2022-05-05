It's not what you're thinking.

Photos circulating on social media show a toilet burnt and destroyed in an apartment.

According to Brooke Griffin, this is a result of a lightning strike at an apartment complex in Okmulgee, OK.

Lightning reportedly traveled through the venting system of the apartment, then it the toilet.

As you can see here, no one will be sitting on this toilet again, it was completely destroyed by the strike.

The good news here is that the apartment was not occupied at the time of the lightning strike, but it was set to be rented out really soon.

While this is no laughing matter, could you imagine being in the bathroom or in the apartment at the time this happened?

Again, let this be a reminder to you that lightning is serious and can be deadly.

Here are a few more photos of the aftermath of this lightning strike in Oklahoma.

As to be predicted, social media is having fun with this story.