List of Dangerous Toys Kids Could Get for Christmas

We are just days away from Christmas and there are some toys you may want to avoid getting your kids.

I read a recent study that looked at the toys that cause the most injuries and many of those may be on your child's Christmas wish list.

No, I am not telling you to not get these toys for your kids for the holidays, but if you do you should pay really close attention to your kids if they're playing with them.

The Razor scooter, according to the study, is the MOST dangerous toy you can get your kid for Christmas. Kids have fallen off of these and many have even crashed the popular ride.

If you do get your kid a scooter for Christmas, make sure a helmet accompanies it. The Razor scooter is responsible for over 190,000 injuries in the past five years.

Another very dangerous toy out there for the holidays is a ball. Yes, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, and baseballs have caused many injuries too.

According to the study I read, balls have caused just over 108,000 injuries amongst kids. You know how aggressive kids can be, so make sure they're aware of the dangers when playing any sport.

Other toys that have caused injuries to kids upon receiving them for Christmas include things small hot wheels. Ever step on one of these in the middle of the night? Yeah, not cool.

If you do purchase anything small for your child, you should always watch that they DO NOT put anything in the mouth. Again, be aware of what your kid is doing.

Another very popular toy that could pose a danger to your child is the tricycle. While many may think that these bikes are safe for their kids, they can easily flip over and there is no way to restrain your kid while on one of these.

Also, if your child is riding one of these, please make sure that they are riding it where there is NO traffic. They are low to the ground and drivers may not see your child on the tricycle.

One "toy" that I did not see on the list is the popular BB gun. Sure, I know it isn't a "toy" but it is still a very popular gift for kids for Christmas.

If you happen to get your child their first real gun for Christmas, you should teach them the safety rules of using a gun prior to letting them shoot it.

A number of kids have been injured by BB guns and you know the popular saying at this time of the year, "You'll shoot your eye kid." They can be dangerous.

