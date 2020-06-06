LIST: Top 10 Deadliest Hurricanes To Strike Louisiana

As we watch the Gulf of Mexico for the expected strengthening of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the coming days, we look back at those storms that claimed the most lives in our state. I spent a solid afternoon looking at stats from previous storms as I prepared to cover the 2020 Hurricane season.

A research paper posted on The Weather Channel website (weather.com) listed the storms and description of the type of devastation. Strong storms have struck Louisiana from the Texas border to the Mississippi line. The researcher made a clear observation that flooding and storm surges kills the most lives.

The following list was compiled with data from David Roth of the National Weather Service.

LIST: 10 Deadliest Louisiana Hurricanes

[The Weather Channel]

