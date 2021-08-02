22-year-old Dontrevious Ben and 19-year-old Rontrevious Ben - both of Lafayette - now face felony gun and drug charges following a fight in an Opelousas neighborhood last week.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night when Opelousas Police officers responded to the call in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.

Jackson Street in Opelousas, google street view

As they were breaking up the fight in the street, officers found the two men - later identified as brothers - were illegally possessing guns and illegal drugs. Turns out Rontrevious Ben allegedly had a gun that was reported stolen out of Youngsville on him.

Both men now sit in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Dontrevious Ben

Felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of schedule I CDS.

Rontrevious Ben

Possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of schedule I CDS

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

