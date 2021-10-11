If you are used to only dialing the area code when making a long-distance call then you are in for a surprise.

The FCC has mandated that local 10-digit dialing (area code + telephone number) will be necessary for everyone, regardless of your service provider. This change will affect all calls made from a landline and from a cell phone. After Oct 24, 2021, if you dial a number using only the seven digits, the call may not be completed.

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The change is taking place so that the FCC can implement a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. To reach the hotline right now, you must dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255). That number will change to 988 starting July 16, 2022.

A few things that will not change with the implementation of this new protocol:

Telephone numbers won’t change, you will just need to dial the area code now.

The price of a call will remain the same. A local call will remain a local call.

Callers will continue to dial “1 + area code + telephone number” for all long-distance calls.

For more information on this change, please call (337) 99-FIBER or visit the FCC website.

