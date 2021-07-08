Local Road Projects You Should Be Aware Of This Weekend

Road projects continue happening across Lafayette and Acadiana. Here is a list of road projects you should be aware of that are scheduled for this weekend.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway

A portion of the often-used Lafayette roadway will have be gaining a right turn lane. The westbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery between LA 89-1 Youngsville Highway and Chemin Metairie Road (1.69 miles east of LA 339) will be closed Thursday night (July 8) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

Interstate 10 Road Projects Lasting Through Mid-July

In Lafayette Parish, nightly lane closures are happening now until Thursday, July 15th, in both directions of the interstate from Exit 103 (I-49) to Exit 109 (LA 328) as DOTD workers apply epoxy overlay to bridge decks and install bridge deck joint seals. The closures are happening from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night. This is part of the I-10 Widening Project.

In St. Martin Parish, the Butte La Rose exit and entrance ramp closures on I-10 will continue until Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. as workers - because of the weather - need more time for construction of new asphalt overlay ramps.

