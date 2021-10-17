Looking Back: Who Was Arrested During the Week in St. Mary Parish

As we look back on the workweek, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest reports show some Morgan City residents kept deputies busy.

We are also reminded about some of the repercussions that can happen as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Darryl Gibson, 60, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2021, at 11:05 am on the following charges:

• turning movements and required signals

• switched license plate/stolen license plate

• driving under suspension

• no insurance

Gibson was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Blake Jacoby Smith, 30, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2021, at 11:43 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, speeding, and flight from an officer. Smith was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Danielle Breaux, 39, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2021, at 10:01 am on a warrant for domestic abuse battery. Breaux was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

James Breaux, 36, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2021, at 10:33 am on a warrant for domestic abuse battery. Breaux was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Michael Paul Bergeron, 43, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2021, at 8:11 am on a warrant for battery of a dating partner. Bergeron was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Ross Joseph David, 33, Metarie, LA, was arrested on October 15, 2021, at 12:53 pm for driving while intoxicated-with accident. Bail was set at $4,000.

Francis Lee Boudreaux, 37, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 12, 2021, at 12:37 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use, consumption, possession, or distribution of CDS in the presence of persons under 17. Bail has not been set.

Shauntell Hartegen, 38, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 12, 2021, at 1:22 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to use seatbelts and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Hartegen was released after fine was paid.

