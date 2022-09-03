Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day

Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.

Guinness World Records via YouTube Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

You might be thinking the same thing that I am thinking about world records and basketball. Namely, "how many world records can there be"? There must be quite a few of them if one guy, a coach from Louisiana can break five of them in a single day. It turns out, that there are at least 500 and yes many of them are unique and bona fide quirky.

I guess you could say Josh Walker's records would fall into the "unique" category but I certainly wouldn't classify them as quirky. So, what records did Josh set during his time at the Legacy Center on campus at McNeese State in Lake Charles?

Guinness World Records via YouTube Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

He broke the world record for the longest basketball shot. He made an attempt from 113 feet six inches away from the goal. If you're wondering a standard basketball court is about 92 feet. So, he put one in from beyond the boundaries.

Josh also broke the record for the longest behind-the-back shot. He made a goal from 48 feet which if you do the math equates to a distance that's about half-court. I don't think I could roll a ball 48 feet from behind my back, much less make a basket.

Guinness World Records via YouTube Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

Here's a record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could be proud of, it's the record for the longest hook shot. Abdul-Jabbar was famous for his "sky hook" but Josh Walker sky hooked one in from 80 feet away. Again that's almost a full-court shot and he did it with one hand over the top of his head.

Guinness World Records via YouTube Guinness World Records via YouTube loading...

Josh also broke the Guinness mark for the longest bounce shot, which was 95 feet and the farthest backwards made shot at 84 feet. Earlier this year Walker also broke the record for the longest shot made while sitting on the court. He pumped one in from 64 feet three inches.

Alright, here's what you've been scrolling for, video proof of all of these record-breaking shots. This comes from the Guinness World Records YouTube Channel, enjoy.

I guess you could say basketball has been an important part of Josh Walker's life. He grew up playing the sport in Allen Parish. He starred on the Fairview High team as a youngster. He took his talents to Shreveport where he played four years of college ball at LSU Shreveport.

Despite the fact that Walker used his time at LSUS to earn a finance degree he earns his living with a basketball. He's an assistant coach for the Pilots or are they the River Monsters now? It can get confusing but there is no confusion in the record books, Josh Walker has earned his spot there five times over.