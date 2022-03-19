Fantastic ‘Off-the-Radar’ Louisiana Beaches and State Parks You Should Visit

We always hear about Holly Beach, Cypremort Point, and Toledo Bend but there is a handful of other great Louisiana beaches you may not have never heard of...until now.

Summer will be here before we know it, and with that comes planning family trips. If you're looking for something new and closer to home, take a look at some of these great Louisiana beaches you might not even know exist.

Although some of these places might be familiar to you, for many in Louisiana, these might be places they didn't know even existed.

Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville, La offers cabin and lodge rentals, canoeing, kayaking, a splash park, and more.

According to travelandleisure.com "this park’s soft, sandy beach gives way to shallow waters, making it an ideal spot for younger children to swim and play."

Fontainebleau State Park is roughly 2hrs and 55min from Lafayette.

Take a look at Fontainebleau State Park's Facebook page to see more of the wonderful thing this park offers.

You can find out more at louisianastateparks.com.

985-624-4443

1-888-677-3668

Email them at fntbleau@crt.la.gov

Lake Claiborne State Park in Homer, La boasts they have "something for everyone", and taking a quick look at their Facebook page, they ain't lying.

From lastateparks.com, Lake Claiborne State Park offers "swimming, fishing, birding, boating of all kinds, waterskiing, camping, hiking or just plain relaxing and enjoying the unsurpassed natural beauty."

They also offer cabin rentals and an RV campground.

Lake Claiborne State Park is roughly 3hrs and 24min from Lafayette.

You can contact Lake Claiborne State Park on their Facebook page, and find out more at lastateparks.com.

318-927-2976

1-888-677-2524

Email them at lakeclaiborne@crt.la.gov.

Rutherford Beach in Creole, La is more of a beach than a State park, but it has plenty of family fun to offer.

According to beachcatcher.com -

"Rutherford Beach is located in central Cameron Parish, south of Lake Charles, Rutherford Beach offers stunning views, great fishing, and a relaxing experience.

Everything is absolutely free. You can drive onshore, set up your tent right on the beach."

Free is something everyone can use right about now.

Rutherford Beach is roughly about 1hr and 43min from Lafayette.

Read more at beachcatcher.com.

Jimmie Davis State Park in Chatham, La prides itself on being "Louisiana's most beautiful State Park is located on Caney Creek Reservoir."

You'll find biking, boating, cabin rentals, camping, glamping, a water park, and more.

Jimmie Davis State Park is roughly 2hrs and 39min away from Lafayette.

Read more about Jimmie Davis State Park at lastateparks.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

318-249-2595

1-888-677-2263

Email them at jimmiedavis@crt.la.gov.

Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton, La offers cabins, RV camping, canoeing, kayaking, picnic pavilions, 11 stocked lakes for fishing, a water playground, and more.

Are you a mountain biker? If so, Bogue Chitto State Park is where you need to be.

Lastateparks.com says Bogue Chitto State Park "newly opened 14-miles of single track trails for bikers of all skill levels."

You'll also find Fricke's Cave at Bogue Chitto State Park.

From lastateparks.com -

"Fricke's Cave "possesses delicate sandstone spires created when water erodes the surface underneath pebbles. The pebbles remain perched atop the spires, while over time water splashes on the sandstone surface.

Boardwalks have been built so that visitors can admire the sandstone creations from afar, as the formations are too delicate to allow visitors to walk among them."

Bogue Chitto State Park is roughly 2hrs and 30min from Lafayette.

Find out more over at beachcatcher.com, or on their Facebook page.

985-839-5707

1-888-677-7312

boguechitto@crt.la.gov