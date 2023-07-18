Louisiana Black Bear Seen Eating Out of Garbage Cans in Franklin Neighborhood

FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL News) - Residents of the Historic District in Franklin are breathing a bit easier today after a Louisiana Black Bear was spotted walking in the neighborhood on Monday.

The female bear identified as #C316 was seen eating out of garbage cans around lunchtime. According to KWBJ TV 22, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials told residents that she has been tracked for nearly 14 years with her last known location being Burns Point. The bear had an LDWF-issued tracking tag. She was also known to birth cubs every year and a half.

Fortunately, the bear did not cause any injuries or damage.

The bear was safely tranquilized and is being relocated to a different location, farther than Burns Point.

Bears from around the world

Grizzly Bear & Bison Come to Blows in Yellowstone Brawl [pics + video] ICYMI: Grizzlies are the a**holes of the animal kingdom, lol. Scroll on to see why!