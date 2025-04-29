(Scott, Louisiana) - South Louisiana is known for its spicy food, zydeco music, and strong Cajun culture. But one dish stands out as a local favorite: boudin. It is a must-try for anyone visiting the area and a staple in Acadiana residents' kitchens. You can find it in specialty meat stores, grocery stores and even gas stations. However, not everyone agrees on which store has the best boudin—or even at one point who had the right to call themselves the “Boudin Capital.”

In June of 2012, the Louisiana state legislature officially named Scott the “Boudin Capital of the World.” Congressman Charles Boustany presented as evidence an article from the Wall Street Journal written by Timothy Martin to be included in the congressional record. The decision was pushed by then-Mayor Purvis Morrison, who presented strong evidence to lawmakers. Scott, a town with a population of about 8,600 people located right off I-10, produces over 1.3 million pounds of boudin every year. UPS trucks make two stops a day just to keep up with shipments. Mayor Morrison said

If you like hot, you’ll get hot. If you want mild, you’ll find mild. We have boudin balls as big as softballs. Without boudin, we’d just be a regular I-10 exit with a McDonald’s and a gas station.

Not far from Scott is the town of Broussard, and many people there were not happy with the new title. They claimed that Broussard had already earned the title “Boudin Capital of the World” back in the 1970s. “For some reason, Scott wants to be the Boudin Capital, and they’re trying to take our title,” said Billy Billeaud, a fourth-generation grocer in Broussard. However, lawmakers could find no written record of Broussard’s claim, and the representative who supposedly backed it had passed away.

Some video evidence of the Boudin Festival being held in Broussard exists with footage from the event in 1987, thanks to archives from LPB and LADigitalMedia.org.



Even though the official title now belongs to Scott, each town has its own loyal fans. Bob Carriker, a history professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, ran a boudin review website and gave high marks to boudin from each of the towns. He believed the different styles all have their own charm.

At the end of the day, the title of Boudin Capital isn't as much of debate, but there’s no doubt that boudin is a big part of South Louisiana’s culture—and its economy. In Scott, boudin helps bring in tourists, fund city services, and create jobs, and even hosts and annual festival to celebrate the delicious links/balls/other presentations of the delicious Cajun dish.

No matter who holds the crown, one thing is clear: in Acadiana, every link of boudin tells a story—and each bite is worth the trip, and the residents of South Louisiana are the real winners with so much boudin to enjoy.

