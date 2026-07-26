(KPEL News) - Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation were investigating a case involving child sex abuse material, and they developed a Bossier City man as a suspect who was arrested on hundreds of counts of possessing that type of material.

According to Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office, investigators determined the man was also allegedly in possession of an Illegal Child Sex Doll.

Nicaraguan Man in Louisiana Alleged to Have Purchased Child Sex Doll

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Herald Francisco Huete Vivas, who is a Nicaraguan National. Officials say the man admitted, after they read him his rights, to buying the child sex doll on Temu and using it for sexual purposes. They discovered the doll in Vivas' apartment.

Illegal Alien in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Sex Material

The illegal alien has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.E)

579 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (La. R.S. 14:81.1)

1 count of Possessing, Trafficking, or Importing a Child Sex Doll (La. R.S. 14:81.6)

Murrill says the investigation began after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say they began investigating an account after obtaining information from the Center.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA AG'S LBI ARRESTS METAIRIE MAN ON 33 CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL COUNTS

According to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's press release, they allegedly found,

The suspect’s account was found to contain 581 files depicting CSAM; two of those files were video calls where the suspect was speaking live to a juvenile exposing themselves. The account also contained videos of the suspect in possession and using a child sex doll for sexual purposes.

Vivas' bond was set at $750,000. Murrill says multiple agencies teamed up for this investigation, and it is still ongoing.