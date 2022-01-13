The Real Price of Being a Smoker in Louisiana is Sad, Outrageous

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, smoking is horrible for your health. But do you realize the toll it's also taking on your relationships and your wallet, Louisiana?

I'll be the first to admit, quitting smoking might be the hardest thing you ever do.

I don't know if this is true, but I've heard that it's harder to quit smoking than drugs like heroin or cocaine. I've quit smoking more times than I can count and as I type, I'm taking Chantix again to try and beat this nasty habit once and for all.

Smoking cigarettes is detrimental to your health, your relationships, and your wallet.

If you've been having a hard time wrapping your head about putting those cigarettes down, I've got you covered. I'm not going to post any graphic pictures about what it does to your lungs and overall health, because you already know. But did you know it can affect your relationships? Open any dating app around, it'll ask if you're a smoker or not and it's one of the few filters that pretty much all allow users to filter people out of their searches.

Smoking costs the average Louisiana resident $1,852,369 over their lifetime.

Do you have nearly $2 million to throw away? I know I don't and that's from the latest research from WalletHub.com. The numbers they published are astounding.

Statistics Regarding Smoking via WalletHub.com:

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $111,077 (Rank: 14th)

Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,162,042 (Rank: 14th)

Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $136,379 (Rank: 10th)

Income Loss per Smoker – $427,412 (Rank: 4th)

Other Costs per Smoker – $15,459 (Rank: 42nd)

Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $1,852,369

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $38,591

[WalletHub.com]

