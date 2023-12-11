The Crawfish Hole, located in Carencro off of University Drive has been dishing out some of the best boiled crawfish since 2011. Well, they had a bit of a rough night recently, and how they handled it is just... well, you've gotta see it to truly understand it.

Over the weekend, things simply didn't go as smooth as they usually do over at the Crawfish Hole. The wait was long – like, over-an-hour long. That's not the usual Crawfish Hole vibe, so the folks running the place did something pretty risky. They popped onto Facebook and just laid it all out: "Hey, we messed up. Sorry about that." They even invited those who were unsatisfied to "vent" and let them know "how they really felt" in the comments.

But here's where it gets amazing: instead of a comment section meltdown, what we saw was a whole lot of love and respect coming their way. Regulars like Donna and Karen (right?) were all about giving grace and understanding. And get this, people who'd never even been to the Crawfish Hole started saying they wanted to check it out, all because of how real and upfront these folks were.

Raven and Mahogany were talking about how rare it is for a business to own up to a bad day. Alicia, who’s never stepped foot in the place, says she's now planning a visit. J Hope summed it up perfectly: "ownership, accountability, corrective action," that's what it's all about.

Regulars like Anita exclaimed, "I'll wait even longer, no problem," and Brent was all about respect for handling things the right way. Jasmine, who was actually there that night, didn't have a single complaint and said the food was still top-notch.

Then you've got folks like Jay and Lindsey who praised the food and the service, even on a busy night. Jenine and Michelle talked about how this sort of honesty just makes them love Crawfish Hole even more.

So, what’s the big takeaway? Well, it's all about being real, owning up, and having a community that's got your back. In a time when things can go south real quick (umm, Google reviews anyone?), especially in our local restaurant business, the Crawfish Hole’s story is like a breath of fresh air.

But this is how we roll in south Louisiana – tight-knit, supportive, and always ready for some good crawfish. As one of the regulars said, "Tomorrow is a new day," and that's what keeps places like the Crawfish Hole cooking.