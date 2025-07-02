LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — According to authorities, a deputy with a history of indecent behavior involving juveniles has been arrested.

Previously, Joshua Uhlman was reported for taking pictures of minors in 'compromising situations'. An investigation revealed that the former deputy was offering payments and alcohol in exchange for sexually explicit photos and acts.

Uhlman was a deputy with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at the time of the arrest warrant for multiple counts of indecent behavior with minors.

Additionally, he was a former police officer and detective in Pine Prairie.

Now, Joshua Uhlman, 36, faces two counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to News 15.

Uhlman was indicted for attempting to create sexually explicit content involving two minors and knowingly receiving child pornography between September 2024 and February 2025, as stated by Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook in the indictment.

Get our free mobile app

Uhlman could face a sentence of anywhere between 15 and 20 years if found guilty of producing the explicit content and an additional 5 to 20 years for receiving the child pornography.

There is a chance Uhlman will also be ordered to pay up to $250,000 with three years of supervised lease as reported by News 15.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.