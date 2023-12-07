Baton Rouge, LA (KPEL News) - How many of us have bought bottles of wine, only to find out it was an awful choice? A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, doctor may have figured out how to prevent that from happening.

You know what we're talking about. The label looks pretty, the description sounds like something you'd really enjoy, and you end up pouring the whole bottle down the drain because the first sip made your face pucker.

For those of us who don't know a cabernet from a merlot or a chardonnay from a blush, a relatively new kit may solve your problem and save you a whole lot of money.

Enter Vinotastr.

Vinotastr kit Vinotastr test kit loading...

Called "the science behind your sip," Baton Rouge Dr. Henry Barham, an ENT, told WBRZ TV that the product was created during the COVID pandemic. You purchase a Vinotastr test kit for $24.99, and the test determines what tastes are most pleasing for you specifically.

Dr. Barham explained to Bess Casserleigh with WBRZ:

The point is to really make it easy so that people can take a test, it then makes recommendations based on their specific palate and in then in the app you can also click on it and it will ship wine directly to your house.

The Vinotastr website goes into detail about how the test works. It deals with "taste perception." They focus on the mechanisms that tell your brain whether something is sweet or bitter, and then:

We measure your sensitivities to wine traits like bitterness, sweetness, flavor, and body to recommend wines that match your palate profile.

He says medical science can measure vision, but now he's discovered a way to measure taste and smell, and COVID helped move that forward.

Many of us (myself included) want to enjoy wine and don't want to be embarrassed when we order a glass at a restaurant, only to find that we'd rather drink a kale smoothie than finish the glass. What a joy it would be to know exactly what to order and enjoy sipping it!

The Vinotastr test may solve that problem, at least to a 95% accuracy rate.

Vinotastr profile Vinotastr loading...

The kit includes a QR code and taste strips. You use your phone to record your tongue's reaction to each one, and it determines your profile:

Sweet Avenger

Savory Crusader

Body Advocate

Balance Ambassador

Tannin Champion

What's more, you don't need to know a thing about wine to figure out which one you should try or even which one you may like. May be worth a shot... or a glass!

24 Wineries or Great Places to Drink Wine Around East Texas These suggestions came from wine drinkers from a social media post. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins