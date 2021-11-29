Louisiana Health Insurance Rates are Going Up, But How Much?

Louisiana residents need to brace themselves for sticker shock when they see their health insurance rates for 2022. A new Value Penguin by LendingTree analysis found that Louisiana will have the 5th most expensive health insurance premiums in America in the new year, and premiums will increase compared to 2021.

Here are their key findings:

$8,736/year - Average cost of an ACA health insurance plan in Louisiana for 2022. This is 34.67% above the national average - making Louisiana the 5th most expensive state to buy health insurance.

2.82% - Increase in Health insurance premiums for Louisiana for 2022 when compared to 2021 - nearly 4x higher than the national average rate increase.

0.67% - The national average increase in health insurance premiums in 2022.

Platinum Tier - In 2022, platinum tier health plans will become 4.52% cheaper nationally. Expanded Bronze and Bronze tier health plans will see prices increase 3.21% and 2.47% respectively.

getty images

According to Value Penguin Health Insurance experts, an overall jump in health care costs, including prescription drugs, are the biggest causes behind rising health insurance premiums. According to the report, "Other factors include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase in vaccine administration and the impact of the delta variant prompting higher rates in 2022."

getty images

Looking at rates nationwide, among the primary factors in individual health insurance costs is location. Like other forms of coverage, prices vary depending on the state and municipality of the insured.

Projected Health Insurance Costs Top 10 States for 2022:

1) West Virginia Annual Cost $9,972; % Above National Average 53.72%

2) South Dakota Annual Cost $9,732; % Above National Average 50.02%

3) Wyoming Annual Cost $9,168; % Above National Average 41.32%

4) Vermont Annual Cost $9,120; % Above National Average 40.58%

5) Louisiana Annual Cost $8,736; % Above National Average 34.67%

6) Alaska Annual Cost $8,580; % Above National Average 32.26%

7) New York Annual Cost $8,556; % Above National Average 31.89%

8) Nebraska Annual Cost $8,220; % Above National Average 26.71%

9 Oklahoma Annual Cost $7,620; % Above National Average 17.46%

10 North Carolina Annual Cost $7,608; % Above National Average 17.28%

getty images

For a complete look at the Value Penguin study on the costs of healthcare across the USA, JUST CLICK HERE!

