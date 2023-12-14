Feeling Sick? Here are Some Louisiana Home Remedies to Try Out

In the heart of Louisiana, cold weather means good gumbo and good hunting but unfortunately, it also means there's a good chance that you'll be shaking off a cold or flu.

But whatever may have you under the weather can't stand a chance against the tried-and-true remedies passed down through generations. Our listeners have shared their favorite home cures, proving that sometimes, the best medicine doesn't come from a bottle.

1. Elderberry Syrup & Local Honey Magic

Begin with a spoonful of elderberry syrup and local honey to boost your immunity. Elderberries are renowned for their antiviral properties, and local honey is not just sweet; it's a natural allergy soother.

2. Vicks VapoRub: The Southern Comfort

A classic remedy that's as common as sweet tea. Apply Vicks on your chest and feet, cover with socks, and add a warm towel around your neck for that extra cozy healing.

3. Hot Toddy: The Southern Elixir

A mixture of whiskey, honey, lemon, and a hint of peppermint. Wrap yourself in a blanket and let the mixture work its magic overnight. It's like a warm hug from the inside!

4. Manglier Tea: Louisiana's Herbal Secret

This local staple, particularly when mixed with honey and lemon, is a go-to for many in the Bayou. Manglier tea has a reputation for being a powerful herbal healer.

5. Gumbo Therapy

Yes, you heard it right! A steaming bowl of chicken gumbo not only warms the soul but also provides the much-needed nourishment and hydration.

6. The Power of Steam & Soup

Take a hot bath or shower, let the steam open those sinuses, and then settle down with a bowl of hot and sour or sesame ginger soup. Comfort food meets natural remedy!

7. Unconventional Wonders

Onion & Garlic : An onion cut in half near your bed or a clove of garlic eaten raw, these pungent friends are surprisingly effective.

: An onion cut in half near your bed or a clove of garlic eaten raw, these pungent friends are surprisingly effective. Castor Oil & Cayenne Pepper : For those aches and pains, a little bit of castor oil or cayenne pepper can do wonders.

: For those aches and pains, a little bit of castor oil or cayenne pepper can do wonders. Whimsical Whiskey Mixes: From baking soda and whiskey to a "medicine ball" tea with a shot of whiskey, these concoctions are not for the faint-hearted!

8. Hydration and Rest

Never underestimate the power of water and sleep. Hydrate with water or teas like throat coat or manglier, and give your body the rest it needs.

Remember, while these remedies are steeped in local tradition, they're not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always check with a healthcare provider before trying something new, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

So, if you're feeling under the weather down here in Louisiana, you now have a treasure trove of home remedies to try. Get well soon!