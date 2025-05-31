Deadly Cattle Truck Fire on Louisiana Interstate Causes Major Delays, Loose Cows

A cattle truck fire shut down part of a Louisiana interstate Friday night, causing major traffic delays and leading to cows escaping near the highway.

The fire broke out around 9:00 p.m. on May 30 along I-20 westbound near mile marker 28 in Bossier Parish. Crews with Bossier Parish Fire District #1 responded to the scene, where flames had spread from the rear of the 18-wheeler to the front of the trailer.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within ten minutes, but not before tragedy struck. Some of the cattle on board died in the fire, while others broke free and ran into nearby woods.

The highway was shut down for several hours as emergency crews worked to locate the loose cows and transfer the surviving animals to another trailer. Video from the scene, captured by Arianna Lorraine, showed at least one cow walking near the edge of the busy interstate.

Traffic was at a standstill, stretching from the crash site in the Haughton–Louisiana Downs area back toward Red Point Road. Drivers were rerouted off I-20 West at the Haughton exit onto Highway 80. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and watch out for any remaining loose animals.

No injuries to the driver or emergency crews were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.