Louisiana Lottery Prizes of $90,000 and $10,000 Expiring Soon

I would have to believe that you could earn the position as "Poster Boy for Bad Luck" if you managed to win a huge lottery prize but were then unfortunate enough to miss out on the money because you forgot or weren't aware that you needed to go claim it. Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens more frequently than you'd think it would. In fact, there are $100,000 in lottery winnings that could "expire" in less than 40 days if action isn't taken.

You're probably wondering what happens to prize winnings that don't get claimed. The answer is really pretty simple. The Louisiana Lottery Company reinvests those winnings into other games and other promotions. No, the money doesn't go into some politician's pocket, it goes into making the Lottery an effective fundraising vehicle for education. I guess with the state of funding in Louisiana's public schools I could have left the word "effective" out. But still, lottery money is supposed to go to support education.

Before we get to the money that has already been won, let's see if there are any new winnings you need to know about. We did have a Powerball drawing last night. Here's how that shook out.

There were no big money winners in Louisiana from last night's drawing. Three tickets sold in the state are worth $500 this morning and two more are worth $100 but other than that most Louisiana players either barely got their money back or they managed to come up on the short side of the Powerball.

Now, about those unclaimed prizes. There are two Powerball winning tickets, both for $50,000 that have yet to be claimed but they have 144 and 174 days remaining before they expire so, those aren't the two tickets we are most concerned with.

There is a $10,000 Mega Millions winner that will expire in 40 days. It was purchased for the December 14th drawing and it was purchased at Super Serve #1 in New Orleans. The numbers for that drawing were: 33 35 44 55 69 MB20 Mp x3.

If you're holding that ticket you'll need to make arrangements to claim your cash before June 12th.

The other ticket that is set to expire very soon is worth $90,000. That winner is from the December 1st drawing of the Easy 5 game. That ticket was sold in Lake Charles at Tobacco Place on the MLK Highway. The numbers drawn were: 10 13 18 23 28.

If you're holding that ticket you have until May 30th to lay claim to your $90,000 and remember, lottery offices will likely be closed for a few of those days around Memorial Day, so check your ticket and claim your cash.

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $57 million. Tomorrow's Powerball is worth an estimated $37 million. The Lotto Jackpot is $1.3 million and Easy 5 has a top prize of $60,000. If you choose to play, please play responsibly, and Good Luck.