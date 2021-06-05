Lieutenant Billy Nungesser talks about the state of post-COVID New Orleans and whether it's returning to its spot as Louisiana's premier tourist destination.

Nungesser and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have been at odds for some time - even pre-pandemic - over the Mayor's handling of crime and other growing problems in the Crescent City. And Nungesser responded to a KEEL News question about the city's current vacation desirability.

"You're always going to have a good time in New Orleans," he begins, "We're still a little concerned about getting the French Quarter cleaned up and making it safe and we're trying to work with the city to do that and we've got to keep that under control because we know that as New Orleans goes it affects the rest of the state.

"It was three things before the shutdown that were trending the wrong way: Crime, cleanliness and new attractions. It's those things we have to turn around...and if we don't get a handle on it. it's going to start affecting tourism as we open back up and welcome people back to Louisiana."

And has Mayor Cantrell been receptive to Nungesser's suggestions? The Lieutenant Governor chuckles and says, "We've had a plan to do in New Orleans...and I thought we were pretty close to having something to introduce to the legislature...and somehow that fell apart and the bill never got introduced. So we're going to try to work with (Mayor Cantrell) to clean it up...and give (the French Quarter) it deserves to keep it safe."

