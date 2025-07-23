LIVINGSTON PARISH (KPEL) —A Louisiana man was found guilty of half a dozen counts of video voyeurism and will be sentenced next month.

Get our free mobile app

An investigation conducted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began in August of 2022 after a victim discovered a memory card with 300 videos that were secretly recorded without consent from a shared bathroom by a hidden camera.

Read More: Lafayette Men Charged in Kidnapping, Attempted Murder

The location of the bathroom was not disclosed.

DA Perrilloux praised the work of the LPSO who worked meticulously to collect an incredible amount of digital evidence in order to identify all six victims.

Deputies arrested the suspect, Christopher Lee Johnson, 41, and discovered more explicit content of victims, including photos and videos of a juvenile.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Johnson was found guilty of six counts of video voyeurism on Wednesday.

Detectives located an app on the phone that was used to hide photos and videos, and inside that file, authorities found a trove of digital images that led to the identification of four additional victims, including one juvenile

Now, Johnson will be handed down his sentence next month on Monday August 5th.

What Is Video Voyeurism?

Louisiana Revised Statute 14:283 defined video voyeurism as the use of any device to secretly observe, photograph, or film a person in a otherwise private place such as a dressing room, bathroom, or bedroom without the person's consent.

Johnson's crime is more serious since some of the evidence involved a minor.

Each count of video voyeurism carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, or 10 years if the victim is under 17 and the offender is over 17. Johnson’s sentencing could result in significant prison time.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.