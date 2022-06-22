Louisiana Man Arrested After Attacking Building with a Slingshot

Police in the Jeff Davis Parish town of Jennings had a bit of a conundrum on their hands last Friday. Employees at the Jennings American Legion hospital reported a person there was making threats against those that worked there and JPD was dispatched to rectify the situation and removed the individual who was threatening harm.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Jennings Police Officers reviewed security video from the hospital and determined the suspect in the case was Heath Broussard. Broussard is reported to be a 41-year-old resident of Jennings. His identity was also corroborated by employees who were allegedly threatened by the man while at the hospital.

As officers were planning to find Broussard to bring him in for questioning another business in Jennings called JPD with a complaint. That complaint was in reference to damages done at that local business. Officers from JPD arrived on the scene and began to review the security video.

Courtesy Jennings PD via Facebook Courtesy Jennings PD via Facebook loading...

The video from the business appeared to show a suspect, later identified as Heath Broussard, using a slingshot to fire projectiles toward the building. One piece of video that was reviewed by JPD allegedly showed Broussard firing the slingshot at the front door of the establishment shattering the glass.

WMAR-2 News via YouTube WMAR-2 News via YouTube loading...

Broussard was located by officers following the damage complaint and was taken into custody. He was charged with Simple Assault and Criminal Damage to Property (Felony). He was taken to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's office for booking.

Meanwhile, there are probably some other people from Jeff Davis Parish that you might like to meet, yeah these folks seem to be just a bit nicer.