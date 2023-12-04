Louisiana Man Invited to Participate in ABC’s Christmas Light Fight

New Iberia, LA (KPEL News) - David Landry of New Iberia, Louisiana, has been invited to participate in the ABC reality show Christmas Light Fight. The program was recently renewed for a 12th season.

Competitors' displays from across the United States are featured during the season, and lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak host and judge each episode. During the season, four families compete for the $50,000 top prize.

Contestants can apply to be on the show or nominate someone to participate, and producers are currently casting for season 12. They are:

selected through a nationwide search based on past elaborate Christmas light displays, choreography, and extravagant designs as they compete to deck their homes out in the ultimate show of Christmas spirit.

Season 11 of the Christmas Light Fight launched the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Landry was featured in a recent article in the Daily Iberian that explained what he does and the work that goes into the 200,000 Christmas wonderland he sets up each year at 20415 Highway 90 Frontage Road in New Iberia.

His yard is filled with Christmas trees, candy canes, and all things Christmas lit up and synchronized to popular and traditional holiday music. He tells the Daily Iberian that he builds and assembles the features himself, a process that takes months to complete.

Making sure the lights are coordinated to the music is a painstaking labor of love. He says:

People think it's plug and play. I’m here to tell you, it is not.

He even decks out a Santa-mobile, driven by the Jolly Ole Elf himself. (wink)

Landry plans, according to the Daily Iberian, to submit a video of his display for consideration to the ABC show's producers.

The Bright Lighs of Christmas in the Gardens The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is a beauty anytime but you can't miss it at Christmas. Gallery Credit: Melissa Bartlett/TSM