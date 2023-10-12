Louisiana Man Loses Life in Fiery Crash With 18-wheeler

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Melville man is dead following a fiery, head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on Wednesday night.

Louisiana State Police say they received the call shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a car traveling on Louisiana Highway 105 near Pitre Road (south of Melville in St. Landry Parish) crossed the center line into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling north in a right curve. When the big rig hit the car, the smaller vehicle caught fire, killing 47-year-old Antoine Watts. Meanwhile, the driver of the 18-wheeler was restrained and not injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the toxicology results. Meanwhile, the driver of the 18-wheeler showed no alcohol in his system and did not show any signs of impairment.

State Police leave you with this message:

While the cause of this crash is unknown, Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to never drive distracted or impaired. Distractions can lead to crashes, injuries, and loss of life. Impaired driving risks not only your future but the lives of others. Don't take that chance – always drive responsibly.

Troop I has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths since the beginning of 2023.