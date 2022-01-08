Louisiana Men’s Basketball Game Against Little Rock Canceled

Four hours before the start of game time, Louisiana announced that their men's basketball game tonight against Little Rock at the Cajundome was canceled due to COVID-19 problems within the Trojans' program.

According to ragincajuns.com, Little Rock did not meet the threshold of seven players and one coach available for the game as a part of the Sun Belt's COVID-19 protocols.

For now, their winning streak and undefeated conference record will stay intact. Their next game starts a two-game road trip to Texas when they travel to face the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The Mavericks are 7-7 overall and 3-0 in Sun Belt play.

That game between the Cajuns and UT-Arlington is set to be an early-season conference battle of the last two undefeated Sun Belt squads. After that, they're scheduled to play Texas State on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Texas State is 9-4 this season but 0-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. They started conference play with a 78-63 loss at home to Troy, but each of their last three games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in their program.

Hopefully, Louisiana will be able to play both of their games next week and continue their strong start against Sun Belt opponents.

