A Louisiana woman is behind bars after authorities say she left her two children on the side of a road, only to report them as missing hours later.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to a call about missing children in the 3400 block of Palm Road. When investigators from the Juvenile Crimes Unit arrived, they uncovered a disturbing twist.

The children, ages 11 and 12, told detectives that their mother, 33-year-old Laquesha Williams, forced them out of the car during an argument and drove away. Hours later, Williams contacted police and reported the children as missing, according to KALB.

Officers located both children unharmed. Williams has since been arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Neglect of Family. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was also notified.

The story has sparked a firestorm of reactions online, with some social media users outraged, and others admitting they’ve "heard" threats like this growing up, but never imagined someone would actually follow through.

"If I had a nickel for every time my parents threatened to do this…" said Todd Soileau, shocked that this mother actually followed through. Many others echoed his feelings.

"And the winner for mother of the year goes to…" added Pamela Peltier sarcastically.

Others questioned why Williams wasn’t also charged with filing a false police report, while some shared memories of their own chaotic childhoods.

While some comments leaned to a lighter side, many pointed out the potential danger: “What if something really bad had happened while she sped off?” wrote Ashley Nic Andrus. “Those are underage kids.”

The investigation remains ongoing, but the children are now safe. The general consensus of many who commented was that some “parenting tactics” from the past don’t fly in 2025.

Especially when those tactics put children in legit harm's way.