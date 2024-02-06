Nearly two years after entering a not-guilty plea, Clay and Sheila Fletcher have changed their plea for their role in the grim death of their daughter.

On January 3, 2022, authorities found 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher dead on her parent's couch in a condition that can only be described as a heartbreaking, horror show of neglect.

The 36-year-old woman was found dead and sunken into the couch at the Fletcher's home in Slaughter, Louisiana.

"Fletcher's maggot-riddle corpse was found partially naked and melted onto her parents' sofa.

When police found her, she weighed 96 pounds.

A coroner told Fox affiliate KRIV at the time that the minute he walked into the house, he ran out and had to vomit in the front yard due to the harsh smell."

Lacey Fletcher reportedly dealt with devastating anxiety due to autism and had been living on her family's living room sofa for roughly 12 years.

The East Feliciana Parish coroner's office findings were that Lacey Fletcher died of severe medical neglect which led to "chronic malnutrition, acute starvation, immobility, acute ulcer formation" and a bone infection that led to critical sepsis according to the-sun.com.

In May of 2022, Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of their daughter.

The Fletchers pleaded not guilty, but the charges were tossed out of court by a judge due to a technicality.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, Lacey's parents officially changed their plea.

"The couple (Clay and Sheila Fletcher) agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter after deciding to withdraw their previous not-guilty pleas to second-degree murder, according to the Daily Mail.

East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla called for the parents to be jailed immediately after entering their guilty pleas. However, the judge allowed the couple to continue their bond until February 20, when they must surrender."

The Fletchers are facing the maximum punishment of 40 years in prison.

The sentencing is set for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Read more at newsbreak.com and WAFB.com.