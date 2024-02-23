Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Gun legislation under consideration during the Louisiana Special Legislative Session goes beyond concealed carry, but granting the ability to do so legally without a permit has been a key focus of both houses.

The Louisiana constitutional carry bill is expected to pass during the special session that must end on March 6, 2024, and be signed by Governor Jeff Landry. Also called the permit-less concealed carry bill, Senate Bill 1 would allow:

...law-abiding 4 persons eighteen years of age and not otherwise prohibited may carry a concealed weapon lawfully without a permit...

Louisiana would join 27 other states who allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, but the law in the Bayou State would make it legal for a resident of any state to do so within our borders.

No matter whether a permit is required or not, the constitutional carry bill that is likely to be passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Governor Landry does not change the locations where you are permitted to carry a firearm, concealed or not.

Caleb Morse, owner of the Rustic Renegade in Lafayette, reminds gun owners that it's their responsibility to be informed and know the laws governing carrying a firearm.

An informational packet provided by Louisiana State Police about concealed carry outlines the specific areas and locations where people are forbidden from carrying a concealed firearm:

A law enforcement office or building.

A detention facility, like a prison or jail.

A courthouse or courtroom.

A polling place.

A municipal building or public building, if the facility is used as a meeting place for a government body.

The state capitol building.

An airport facility, unless it's encased for shipment in checked baggage.

A house of worship, like a church, that qualifies as a non-profit organization, unless authorized by the authority over that building.

A parade or demonstration for which a permit is issued by a governmental entity.

Any place that has a Class A-General retail permit (liquor license) and is allowed to sell alcoholic beverages that are consumed on site. (i.e., a bar)

Any school, campus, or bus.

In regard to personal property, the law requires that the carrier of the firearm get permission from the homeowner or renter prior to entering.

If a business has a sign forbidding the carrying of firearms on its property or asks you not to, you must abide their wishes, too.

Note also that, anytime you are carrying a firearm, you must notify a law enforcement officer approaching in an official manner who has a specific purpose, like during a traffic stop. Louisiana State Police detail what should happen in such instances:

Notify the officer that he has a weapon on his person. Submit to a pat down. Allow the officer to temporarily disarm him.

While the Second Amendment allows Americans to own and carry weapons, we should do so responsibly and will full understanding of the responsibility that comes with that right.

