4 Louisiana Football Players Will Suit Up for Super Bowl LVIII
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Authority.org has compiled roster data of active NFL players who will suit up for Super Bowl LVIII, and 4 of them are products of Louisiana football programs who will suit up for the big game.
19 of the 107 players on the roster were drafted from Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, and Michigan.
Louisiana football, though, is well-represented. Three players, two from LSU and one from Louisiana Tech, will suit up with the Kansas City Chiefs. One other player from UL Lafayette, or Louisiana, is a member of the San Francisco 49ers squad.
ELIJAH MITCHELL - LOUISIANA - SAN FRANCISCO
Mitchell's name is fairly recognizable among Ragin' Cajun fans.
The running back from Erath stayed close to home to play on the Louisiana or UL football team in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.
He was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round in 2021.
He played in 11 games in the 2023 season and started in 1, scoring 2 TDs in the season.
CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE - LSU - KANSAS CITY
Edwards-Helaire is looking to add another Super Bowl ring to the one he snagged in 2023.
The Catholic High of Baton Rouge alum went on to play for the LSU Tigers and left prior to his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the first round.
The running back was part of the offensive line with Joe Burrow, and he was named the SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Burrow when LSU beat Alabama in 2019.
NEIL FARRELL - LSU - KANSAS CITY
The Mobile native chose to sign with LSU, despite offers from six other schools.
The defensive end played for the Tigers from 2017-2021 and was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In August of 2023, the Raiders traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs.
At 6'4" and 325 pounds, he will definitely be a force on the field for Super Bowl LVIII.
L'JARIUS SNEED - LOUISIANA TECH - KANSAS CITY
The Minden High wide receiver signed on with the Bulldogs in 2016. Once he got to La Tech, he switched positions to cornerback.
Sneed is in his fourth season with the Chiefs, after being a fourth-round pick in the draft in 2020.
He, like Edwards-Helaire, is hoping to add a second Super Bowl ring to his collection.
Kansas City and San Francisco will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. They will play for the championship in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
10 Favorite Party Foods For Your Football Gathering
Gallery Credit: mwolfe
Favorite Fried Foods For Football Fans
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts