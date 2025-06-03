Louisiana Police Warn Parents About Dangerous Street Drug Called ‘Pandas’

As summer begins and teens across Louisiana head to parties, gatherings, and festivals, police departments across the state are issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous street drug that could be hiding in plain sight.

The Kenner Police Department, along with other law enforcement around Louisiana, recently sounded the alarm about Tapentadol, a powerful opioid that is being sold illegally under street names like “Pandas” or “200s.” In some cases, it’s even represented by the 🐼 emoji in messages between users.

While it may be marketed as a “clean high,” authorities warn that the drug is anything but safe.

Tapentadol is a Schedule II narcotic, similar in strength and risk to Oxycodone. Officials say the drug is being disguised as a party pill and often comes in packaging that resembles over-the-counter medication. In some instances, the seal on the packaging features a cartoon panda—sometimes in a “dabbing” pose—a detail meant to appeal to younger users.

The drug is especially dangerous when mixed with alcohol or other substances and has the potential to cause overdose or even death.

Law enforcement agencies statewide are asking parents to stay alert this summer. Signs to watch for include unfamiliar pills, slang references to “Pandas” or “200s,” and even the panda emoji used in group chats or text messages.

“Tapentadol is not only highly addictive—it’s being specifically marketed to young people,” said officials in a public statement. “We need the community’s help to stop the spread.”

Parents, educators, and concerned citizens can report suspicious activity anonymously via kennerpd.com or by calling 911.