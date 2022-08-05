Ever seen an albino nutria? They're so rare, probably not...but you're about to!

Albino Nutria Louisiana Facebook Via Neal Guidry loading...

Nutria In Louisiana

Nutria rats in Louisiana are a well-known problem. They love to hang out in our swamps and marshlands, feasting on the vegetation while destroying Louisiana's coast.

To help combat the nutria problem, in November of 2021 the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Dept increased the nutria bounty to $6 a tail.

According to louisianafur.com, there really aren't any positive impacts on an environment once nutria rats arrive on the scene.

"Usually have a negative impact on other wildlife species and often over-harvest edible plants resulting in 'eat-outs', burrowing causes problems with dams, dikes, and levees; roundworms can infest the water where nutria swim and then be passed on to humans."

However, an Acadiana man recently got a video of a nutria that's so rare, it would be a shame to shoot it.

White Nutria Facebook Via Neal Guidry loading...

Acadiana man Neil Guidry was relaxing on the banks of the Vermilion River a couple of days ago when something a bit odd caught his attention.

OK, we don't know if Guidry was relaxing on the banks of the Vermilion but just go with it.

What he saw was something so rare even Google doesn't have many images of it.

There it was, an albino nutria making its way along the Vermilion.

Thankfully Guidry was able to get some great video of the albino nutria before it disappeared.

We're calling this nutria albino, but from the video, we can't tell if it technically meets all of the criteria of albinism or if it's just a white nutria.

From albinism.org -

"In the U.S., approximately one in 18,000 to 20,000 people has some type of albinism. In other parts of the world, the occurrence can be as high as one in 3,000. Most children with albinism are born to parents whose hair and eye color are typical for their ethnic backgrounds."

Below is the video from Neil Guidry posted to Facebook.