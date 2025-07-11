High-speed pursuit ends in fatal wreck

A suspected road rage incident turned deadly early Friday morning in Kenner after a high-speed chase ended with one man dead and another driver still unaccounted for, according to the Kenner Police Department.

According to a report from WGNO, the deadly events unfolded around 2:30 a.m. on Friday (July 11), when police observed a gold Honda Pilot traveling aggressively in the 2200 block of Airline Highway. According to authorities, the driver appeared to be engaged in a heated interaction, possibly road rage, with someone in a Ford Mustang.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the Honda fled, turning north on Taylor Street at a high rate of speed.

The chase took a tragic turn when the Honda crossed West Metairie Avenue, launched over the curb and the West Metairie canal, and violently crashed into the canal bank.

Police attempted to save the driver’s life

Kenner Police say officers pulled the man from the smoking vehicle and began CPR before fire and EMS crews arrived. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld pending autopsy results and family notification by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office.

Police seek Mustang driver, eyewitnesses

Kenner PD is now actively searching for the driver of the Ford Mustang seen in the initial altercation. Investigators believe the other driver may hold key information as they work to determine whether the crash was the result of road rage or another form of reckless behavior.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Kenner Police Department’s Traffic Division at 504-712-2200.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation remains ongoing.