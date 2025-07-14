ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL) —The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department responded to an armed robbery near Opelousas Friday.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says deputies responded after receiving a report that an armed suspect stole a worker's vehicle from the parking lot of Jim Tatman's Mobile Homes.

The worker was servicing a mobile home when Chad Myers, 56, approached him and flashed a handgun. Myers allegedly stole the truck with a trailer attached and began driving toward Port Barre.

Police also reported that Myers collided with multiple vehicles after leaving Jim Tatman's Mobile Homes parking lot.

However, what happened next has perplexed local law enforcement and community members.

Instead of taking off with the stolen truck and trailer, Myers drove straight to the Port Barre Police Department, where he was arrested.

Myers faces Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charges.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office hopes this incident can act as an important reminder to never engage with armed individuals if they are after your property, possessions, or vehicles.

This incident should serve as a reminder that, if confronted with an armed individual, do not antagonize them. If all they want are personal possessions or vehicles, let them have it, your life is worth so much more.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St.Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. All calls are anonymous, and you can earn a cash reward for providing information that leads to an arrest.

