Louisiana State Trooper’s ‘One Life, One Vest’ 5K Set For Oct. 30

Now, this is an event you will want to get behind. The Louisiana State Trooper's Charities will be holding their annual 'One Life, One Vest' 5K walk and run on Saturday, October 30th in Lake Charles.

This event is to raise money for the Louisiana State Troopers charities Troop D chapter. The money goes toward things like providing Level 4 Ballistic vests to all new Troopers upon graduation from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy as well as continue to fund our Louisiana Trooper's Charities like the Troop D Grant a Wish and local philanthropic programs.

Louisiana State Troopers Charities is inviting people to gather their folks and put a team together for the event. There is a max of 30 people per team.

There will be all sorts of great prizes teams and individuals can win. They will have $16,000 in cash prizes to give away that day in different categories.

The money will be given away for the best-dressed team, top male and female runner, and overall fastest team.

Provided by SGT. Brett Travis

Entry fees are broken up into different categories as well. A Patron team 5K is $500 per team. A Grand Patron team 5K is $5000.

If you will not have a team and want to participate the cost will be $50 for an individual. Plus, if teams would like a two-minute head start, the team can pay an extra $1500 for that advantage.

The first 1000 participants that cross the finish line will receive a commemorative medal.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30th at the Golden Nugget and L'Auberge Casinos.

You can sign up online through the events Facebook page here. Make sure to get your team together and support this great cause.