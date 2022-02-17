Louisiana Teacher Gives Students Treats with Horrific Ingredient

Get our free mobile app

When I first saw this story's headline, I did a double-take. This Louisiana teacher put something unthinkable into treats that she gave to her students to eat. There are no words for how absolutely disgusting the things she did to school-aged kids are.

According to WAFB.com, 34-year-old Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, February 14, 2022, to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Perkins made the plea deal in exchange for her testimony regarding her ex-husband, Dustin Perkins. Her testimony will include admitting to helping her husband in regard to the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him to film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts that she later fed to her students with her ex-husband's semen. SHE PUT SEMEN IN HER STUDENT'S TREATS THAT THEY ATE!!! I am literally gagging as I type this.

The judge presiding over the case has set sentencing for 9 am Friday, February 18, 2022, and Cynthia Perkins is expected to testify.

How in the world is she going to be able to walk into a courtroom and detail how she used her ex-husband's sperm in treats for the kids she's charged with teaching and developing into well-balanced individuals?!? If I was a parent of a child in her classroom, I'm not sure I'd be able to restrain myself from seeking justice myself. There's only so much depravity a person can stomach. Here's what Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry had to say about the case Monday, February 14, 2022:

Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and plead guilty in court. She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial. Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice. I wish to thank Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan and Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan for their work in obtaining this guilty plea, and we look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future.

What makes this all even worse is the fact that the ex-husband, Dustin Perkins, was formerly a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department. He was, of course, terminated when this story originally came to light in 2019. Dustin Perkin's trial begins May 9, 2022.

