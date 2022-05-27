Louisiana Teen and His Mom in Jail After Botched Armed Robbery

Get our free mobile app

Choosing to be a criminal is bad enough - but when your mother gets dragged into the mess, that's too far. Thanks to the alleged actions of the Bell family, that's exactly what happened in Hammond, Louisiana earlier this week.

MyArkLaMiss reports that on May 14th, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call on Klein Road. When deputies arrived, they identified 17-year-old Ermonee “Money” Bell (pictured above) as the suspect in a botched armed robbery in the area. Bell was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to North Oaks Medical Center, where he was treated for his wounds.

Although Bell is a mere 17-years-old, he is being charged as an adult, and on Monday he was arrested as one. He is being charged with one count each of Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

In a strange turn of events, Bell's mother (pictured on the right) was also arrested as part of this investigation. Reportedly 42-year-old Prince Felder Bell is being held on one count of Improper Supervision of a minor. No reported bond amount was released at the time of this report.

