Louisiana Boy Drowns in Gulf of Mexico Near Destin, Florida

A 14-year-old Louisiana teen has drowned off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. This tragedy happened near Miramar Beach, Florida. The boys body was found near Destin.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the teen went into the Gulf near the Henderson Beach State park at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, but the water was rough and he began to fight the undertow. Red flags were out indicating conditions were too dangerous for swimming.

One person spotted the boy and tried to get out to help him, but the conditions were too rough.

Several emergency agencies responded to search for the boy, but they were not able to find him.

We don't yet know where in Louisiana the boy is from, but the sheriff's office has reported he was an evacuee from Louisiana along with his family. They traveled to Florida to get out of Hurricane Ida's way.

