(Alexandria, Louisiana) - Some terrible news out of central Louisiana: a teenager was killed after he and another teenager were struck by a vehicle.

KALB reports that the incident happened late Tuesday night (March 31), "Collin Lacaze, 16, and a 16-year-old girl were standing on the right side of the road’s shoulder around 11 p.m. when a vehicle driving southbound on Eddie Williams Avenue hit both of them and fled the scene."

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but sadly, Lacaze succumbed to his injuries. There's no word as to why the teens were on the shoulder of the road at the time of the crash.

Lacaze was a baseball player at Alexandria Senior High. As for the young lady who was also injured in this incident, her identity has not yet been released.

The Alexandria Police Department is asking if anyone has information about this incident to contact them immediately. The crash remains under investigation.

Our thoughts are with the families affected by this crash, and with their friends at AHS. We will continue to follow this story and share the latest here as more details become available.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this case, and KALB reports:

"On April 1 at 11 a.m., Julius Layfield, 45, was taken into custody by APD and charged with one count of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular negligent injury, and one count of hit and run. APD Chief Chad Gremillion further revealed that the suspect was driving drunk at the time of the hit-and-run."