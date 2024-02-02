A very popular vacuum brand is recalling one of its best-selling series of floor and hand vacuums. The recall is effective as of February 1, 2024, and effects every state, including Louisiana and Texas.

Bissell's Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners have gained popularity due to their versatility and efficiency. They are compact and lightweight devices that seamlessly transition between handheld and floor-cleaning modes, offering convenience for various cleaning needs.

It's one of their biggest selling points. They are equipped with advanced features like powerful suction, interchangeable tools, and extended reach, they excel in tackling different surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. The flexibility, coupled with reliable performance, appeals to consumers seeking a comprehensive and user-friendly cleaning solution, making Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners a popular choice for households with diverse cleaning requirements.

So a recall of Bissell's most popular brands can affect a lot of Americans.

Bissell Recall Information

Description:

This recall involves BISSELL Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V. “Multi Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum portion of the product. The vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors. The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located behind the dirt tank.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for instructions on how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement vacuum. Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws and not in the trash.