Louisiana Themed Ideas for your Elf on the Shelf

Do you have an Elf for Christmas?

Is it more of a pain than you would like it to be?

I have talked to several moms over the last few years that have expressed their dislike for their family elf. This is not because they don’t like the idea of it but because it is just one more thing that they need to remember to do before they can go to sleep every night. Personally, I love our Elf but I have been known to wake up at midnight to frantically move him so I can completely understand the frustration that can come along with this family tradition.

To help ease some of the stress I have compiled some easy and fun activities that your Elf can do.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

If you are looking for some local ideas that represent Louisiana, here are a few you can use:

Gone fishing–have your elf go fishing in a cup of goldfish.

Have your Elf decked out in your favorite Football team’s colors, whether it’s UL, LSU, or the Saints you are bound to have some of those colors around your house. And if you don’t you can always give your children a lesson in what it’s like to be a TRUE Saints fan and put a paper bag over the Elf’s head.

Have your Elf get ready for Mardi Gras a little bit early this year. You can have the Elf bring a King Cake to the family or have him sporting some of those plastic Mardi Gras beads that you know you have a million of.

Get your Elf a pet Crawfish or Alligator to ride.

Is it flooding again? Does your Elf need some rain boots? Or maybe your Elf is a shrimper in the off-season… either way deck your Elf out with some boots.

Does your Elf like to hunt? Get your Elf decked out in the latest Camo of the season.

attachment-65989702166__93D07ADF-16E8-49FF-BCCB-2053AD6377FB loading...

If you just need some general ideas for your Elf, here are a few:

Create a Movie night. Layout a package of microwave popcorn, some snacks, and a Christmas movie then make sure to grab the family to enjoy the showing.

Having your Elf get trapped by some of your children’s toys. This is always fun and is an easy thing to do after a long day.

The Elf has a potty accident. I know it's gross but kids think that poop is hilarious. Get some chocolate chips and create a potty situation somewhere in the house.

Have the Elf go mountain climbing on the stairs, blinds, fireplace, or on your cabinets in the kitchen. Grab some string and have your Elf repel down.

Have your Elf spend the night outside or somewhere near the door of your house. Your Elf could have been “stuck in traffic” and barely made it back before the sun rose.

It has always been a hit when our Elf is caught flying. One year we had our Elf dress up as a spaceman, he took a little trip on the fan one day, hung on a zip line, Put him in a toy airplane and have him fly it. Really anything that has to do with flying or space is always a hit.

Toilet paper is a big hit. You can have your elf wrap the Christmas Tree of have your elf get stuck in a toilet paper roll.

Simply have your Elf ride a Dinosaur or any other toys that may be lying around. A fire truck or police car are good options as well.

Have your Elf walking the dogs. The Paw Patrol Pups to be exact.

Let your elf get in a snowball fight with another toy. This could potentially get messy but it is sure to bring a smile to any child’s face. You can use mini marshmallows and sugar or flour to create the snow.

Have your Elf hide in some Legos, either assembled or unassembled Legos.

Star Wars is popular this year and you can make your Elf a Jedi with a glowstick aka a LightSaber.

Place your Elf in the washing machine with other toys. This is sure to make your children laugh.

Have your Elf take a spa day because even Elf’s need a day off from time to time. Cut up a cucumber to make an eye mask and get a little robe and slippers if you want to go all out.

I hope that some of these ideas have helped spark some creative ideas for you or at least made tonight less stressful for you. We all know that the reason we do all of this is to see your children’s faces so try to hold on to those moments when times get rough during the holidays.

10 Old School Christmas Specials That Hit You in the Feels

Things about Christmas That We All Love