(KPEL News) This summer, the Louisiana State Treasurer's Office has been working to update the mailing list of 125 people with unclaimed property valued between $5,000 and $90,000.

What Is Louisiana Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed property is property that has been turned over to the State Treasurer's Office when a business can't find the rightful owner of the money. In June and July of this year, the LA Treasurer began mailing checks to the rightful owners.

Most people who receive a check in the mail these days are reluctant to cash it, figuring it's a scam, but an actual check from the Louisiana Treasurer's Office could be in your mailbox.

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If you are owed a significant amount of money, you will be looking for a form rather than a check. So, either way, look out for something from the Louisiana Treasurer's Office because it could be about money you didn't even know you were owed.

Common Types of Louisiana's Unclaimed Property

According to the State Treasurer's Office, it can be a variety of, but not limited to, the following:

Physical property

Money

Rental deposits never return

Checks never cashed

Forgotten about accounts

The Louisiana State Treasurer's Office says it calls the items "abandoned financial assets." Louisiana law designates the Louisiana State Treasurer as the person responsible for recovering the property and returning it to the rightful owner.

Why Some Louisiana Residents Receive Claim Forms Instead of a Check for Unclaimed Property

Officials with the program say about 100 people or businesses have refunds that can't be sent via automated checks because the balances owed range from $5,000 to $90,000. There are 125 such cases just like that.

Louisiana Treasurer Urges Residents Not to Ignore the Mail

If you are one of the beneficiaries of such a large sum of money, then instead of a check in the mail, you should be looking for an envelope with a claim form inside.

Treasurer Fleming wants Louisiana residents to check their mailboxes.

I want to stress to all the recipients that these claim forms from the Louisiana Department of Treasury are real. So, if you receive one, please follow the instructions and claim your money.

Louisiana Residents Can Check the State's Website for Unclaimed Property

You can visit unclaimedproperty.la.gov for yourself to see if you might have money just waiting around that you didn't even know about.