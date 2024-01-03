Wild Fight Breaks Out at Shreveport Waffle House

UPDATE: Several people have reached out offering more details on the incident. According to those that have contacted us, the employee was attacked by the man seen in the video.

In fact, the employee who was attacked in the video reached out and wanted to clarify what all took place:

What happened was this customer came in upset to begin with , I don’t know what was wrong with him honestly. Anyway he had an order and he wanted two bacon egg chess melts with the toasted not grilled . However he didn’t tell the waitress that so I grilled the toasted because that’s how they come. Anyway he was yelling at me the whole time I was cooking so eventually I told him to get out. He refused to leave after being asked to leave , then eventually In the argument about him leaving he took a swing across the counter at me, he missed so then I responded by punching him in the face just to defend myself, he then came across the counter pushing 2 women out the way then he met me. I got him against the sink and punched with about 7 right hooks , at that point he got desperate and started using plates. I never hit him with anything but my hands , I attempt a single leg to get him to the ground but he grabbed the counter space . Then he got me with more plates but eventually I got him pinned to the opposite side wall where he eventually gave up. The police arrived and asked me if I wanted to press charges and I said no. So no one was arrested although he will have to pay for the damages or go to jail . Waffle House has not fired me and I’ll be back at work soon. I walked away okay but I did have to get stitches in my head.

Fights at Waffle House are now a totally American cultural occurrence. One such fight took place right here in Shreveport over the New Year weekend.

According to comments and posts, the fight took place at the North Market Waffle House in Shreveport, and one person caught most of it on camera!

As patrons sat down for some delicious Southern-Hibachi comfort-food, tensions grew in the air as the men began arguing. Before the customers could butter their pecan-waffles the fists began to fly, and the two were throwing punches. Some customers and employees seem to douse the two with water at one point as if they were cats fighting on a back porch.

The person filming the brawl is sat at a table with a few others including a child. Proving that children are often smarter than adults, the child blurts out "WE NEED TO GO!" just before the video abruptly ends.

No word yet on any charges or arrests stemming from this incident, and neither of the two men have been identified. The video was posted on January 1st and has made the rounds on social media.

Between the punch-throwing, plate-breaking, and patron-scattering this will no-doubt go down in the records as a classic Waffle-House Throw-Down!

