Woman in Houma, Louisiana on the Run After Allegedly Biting a Cop

Get our free mobile app

We're no strangers to fights in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Heck we'll thrown down at the State Fair, restaurants, even country clubs here - but when the boys in blue show up, we usually calm down. Maybe it's time that we conduct a clinic on when to wrap up a fight for the folks in Houma, Louisiana.

FOX8LIVE is reporting that woman is now on the run from the Houma Police Department after they had to break up a fight on just after midnight on Friday, November 12th. Officers with the HPD responded to calls of a brawl in the Joni B’s Bar parking lot. When they arrived they observed several females fighting. When officers attempted to break up the scrap, they claim that 36-year-old Michelle Smith still had plenty of fight left in her.

Houma Police allege that not only did Smith attack one of the responding officers, they claim that she bit “a large portion of the right ear completely off." Unfortunately, she was able to flee the scene before being arrested. Reportedly, the injured officer is recovering.

In the wake of the attack, an arrest warrant has been issued for Michelle Smith on one charge of second-degree battery. Anyone with information of where Smith might be now or that might lead to her capture is urged to share what they know by contacting Houma Police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Active, Tier-3 Sex Offenders that Currently Live in Bossier City These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Bossier City. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.



Active, Tier 3 Sex Offenders Currently Living in Shreveport These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Shreveport. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.